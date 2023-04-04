  • Tuesday, 4th April, 2023

Bandits Abduct 10 Students in Kaduna 

Breaking | 3 hours ago

John Shiklam in Kaduna 

The Kaduna State Government has confirmed the abduction of 10 students from Government Day Secondary School in Awon, Kachia Local Government Area of the state. 

In a statement on Tuesday, the Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan, said the students were abducted on Monday.

He added that the state government had received a preliminary report from security agencies on the incident.

Aruwan said the report did not say whether the students were abducted in the school or elsewhere. 

“The Kaduna State Government has received preliminary reports from security agencies on the kidnapping of about 10 students in Kachia LGA.

“According to the preliminary reports, the students of Government Secondary School, Awon (a day secondary school) were kidnapped on Monday. 

“The exact location of the incident is yet to be ascertained, but detailed reports being awaited will clarify whether the incident occurred within the school premises or elsewhere. 

“The government will issue a public statement accordingly when these reports are received,” the statement read.

