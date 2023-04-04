APGA Urges Security Agencies to Stop Njoku from Disparaging Supreme Court

Onyebuchi Ezigbo in Abuja

The All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) has asked the police and other relevant security agencies in the country to stop the leader of a factional group, Mr. Edozie Njoku, from further distortion of the judgment of the Supreme Court on the authentic leadership of the party.

A statement that was signed by the National Publicity Secretary of APGA, Mr. Tex Ikechukwu, said that Njoku has even ignored the latest ruling of Hon. Justice James Omotosho of the Federal High Court on the correct interpretation of the Supreme Court ruling in which it made an unequivocal pronouncement of Oye as the national chairman of APGA.

He said that the police should act swiftly to ensure that Njoku and his group would not continue their mischievous attacks on APGA leadership.

Okechukwu expressed concern that Njoku has continued to attack APGA leadership and using some media platforms to accentuate his laughable claims.

He said: “Sadly too, there appears some sort of connivance with some vested interests against APGA in haranguing Edozie Njoku in his vituperations against the leadership of APGA.”

APGA said that Njoku has taken advantage of the Supreme Court ruling delivered on March 24, 2023, to continue his onslaught against the leadership of the party.

“We, therefore, call on the relevant law enforcement agencies to move swiftly to ensure that Njoku and his band of urchins do not continue their mischievous attacks on APGA leadership.

“We urge our teeming supporters and indeed the general public to disregard the misleading claims of Njoku as nothing short of the antics of a deranged fellow.”

The party said that despite facing over 14 count charges of sundry offences, Njoku has relentlessly continued his skewed analysis of the import of the Supreme Court’s ruling in his bid to brazenly misinform the public.

“Ostensibly, he has chosen to distort the content of the Supreme Court ruling to justify his extortion of innocent Nigerians in the guise of offering them elective positions in places won by APGA.

“It is sad and worrisome that Njoku has unashamedly continued his naked macabre dance in the public and it is right time well-meaning Nigerians called him to order. Perhaps, and more fundamentally, is the fact that Njoku’s misrepresentations are solely hinged on the judgment of no less an institution than the Supreme Court of Nigeria.

“If anything, such effrontery and audacity ought to be deprecated by all citizens of Nigeria irrespective of political divide. After all, an onslaught against the nation’s Judiciary is indeed one against the one sacred and hallowed institution that binds the nation together.

“Interestingly and having had the benefit of scrupulously reading the ruling delivered by His Lordship, Hon Justice Mohammed Lawal Garba, it’s crystal clear that the apex court never pronounced Njoku as national chairman of APGA and rightly could not have done so,” it said.

The party clarified, for the benefit of those genuinely concerned with the mischievous lies being peddled by Njoku, that the ruling of the Supreme Court correcting a typographical error or an accidental slip is a correction that bears no nexus with the substance of the lead judgment delivered by His Lordship, Hon Justice Mary Ukaego Peter-Odili on October 14, 2021.

The statement said: “As aptly captured by Justice Garba in his ruling of March 24, the error occurred in the course of stating or reviewing the background facts that lead to the appeal brought before the Supreme Court. The apex court stated unequivocally that the issue of whether anyone was validly replaced as national chairman of APGA is purely within the internal affairs of a political party and therefore non justiciable.

“The mere mention of Victor Oye or even Edozie Njoku (as corrected by the Supreme Court) flows from the facts as deposed to in the affidavit in support of the originating summons as filed in the Jigawa High Court, Birnin Kudu Judicial Division.

“Even more bizarre is the fact that even in the affidavit in support of the application brought by Edozie Njoku before the Supreme Court, it was explicitly stated that the application, if granted, would not change the operative and substance of the judgment of the Supreme Court as delivered on the 14th day of October, 2021.

“Interestingly, despite the pronouncement of Hon Justice James Omotosho of the Federal High Court on the correct interpretation of the Supreme Court Ruling as well as the unequivocal pronouncement of Mr. Victor Oye as the national chairman of APGA, Njoku has chosen to continue in his avowed descent to ‘ludicrosity’ and absurdity.”