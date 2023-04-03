Buhari, Abiodun, Dabiri-Erewa Hail Anthony Joshua’s Defeat of Franklin

Deji Elumoye and Michael Olugbode in Abuja



President Muhammadu Buhari and Ogun State governor, Dapo Abiodun have celebrated the victory of Nigerian-born boxer, Anthony Joshua, over Jermaine Franklin, commending the triumph of the gifted pugilist over a formidable opponent.

Also, the Chairman/CEO, Nigerians in Diaspora Commission, (NIDCOM), Hon Abike Dabiri-Erewa, congratulated British-Nigerian former World heavyweight champion for getting his mojo back.



Buhari, extolled the mentality of Joshua, who did not allow personal setbacks and obstacles to dent his resilient spirit.

The president, in a statement yesterday, by his Media Adviser, Femi Adesina, said the former three-time world heavyweight champion have demonstrated that by hard work, patience, dedication, persistence and humility, those who dare do win.

Buhari lauded Joshua for his courage and discipline, on and off the ring, and prayed that this success will be a stepping stone to one of the greatest comebacks in boxing history.



The president believed that the accomplishments of Joshua on the world stage would continue to inspire many upcoming professionals, particularly sportsmen and women, not to be discouraged by temporary defeats and setbacks. He wished Joshua a bright future and fulfilling career.

On his part, Abiodun hailed the Nigerian-born British heavyweight boxer for out-punching Franklin, in a bout on Saturday.

Abiodun, who described the victory of the Ogun state indigene and former international boxing champion as a great comeback and heart-warming, noted that Joshua, with his latest feat, has made Nigeria and Ogun proud once again.



In a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Kunle Somorin, Abiodun pointed out that Joshua did not allow his past defeat to dampen his spirit, rather, he rose from the setback and proved to the world that the champion in him never dies.

While calling on Joshua to use his latest triumph in the ring as a spring for a superb comeback, the governor urged him not to relent, but continue to work hard in order to regain his pride of place in the world of boxing.



He described the heavyweight boxer as a shinning star of the state and great model to the youth, saying his administration would continue to put in place world-class sports facilities, to ensure more Joshuas evolve from Ogun.

Abiodun further congratulated him and declared that his administration would continue to support him in his endeavour to dominate the boxing world once again.



The governor, however, expressed optimism that feats recorded by Joshua at the international level will continue to inspire many upcoming professionals, particularly sportsmen and women, not to be discouraged by temporary defeats and setbacks.

While wishing him a bright future and a fulfilling career in boxing, Abiodun charged him to continue to be a worthy ambassador of the country in general and Ogun in particular, to the teeming youths and upcoming boxers who look up to him for inspiration.



Dabiri-Erewa, in a signed statement yesterday, by one of the officials of the Media, Public Relations and Protocol Unit of NIDCOM, Gabriel Odu, expressed joy over the boxing exploits of the two-time World heavyweight champion as he made a victorious comeback to the global boxing books by defeating the American.

Dabiri-Erewa, while describing AJ’s win as a “never- say-never, the I-can-do-spirit of Nigerians anywhere in the world,” added that AJ remains a true ambassador at large, making Nigeria super proud and projecting the good image of Nigerians globally.

Joshua returned to the boxing stage with a unanimous points-decision over Franklin, with the three judges giving the fight to on 118-111, 117-111, 117-111, at London 02 Arena.