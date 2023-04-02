Bauchi APC National Officer Dismisses Expulsion Says “Nobody Can Expel Me From APC”

From Segun Awofadeji in Bauchi

National Ex-Officio of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), representing Bauchi State, Sirajo Dada, has dismissed his expulsion by the Gamawa Local Government Area (LGA) EXCO of the party as ineffective and effort in futility.

Recall that the Gamawa LGA EXCO of the APC , yesterday , announced his expulsion from the party for what it described as anti party activities during the 2023 General elections in the area.

Reacting to the development vide phone conversation with Journalists from Abuja, he said all the allegations levelled against him by the EXCO are baseless, unfounded and unsubstantiated.

According to him, his ow they said that I have been expelled from the party, they don’t have such powers, more so I have not done anything wrong to deserve such a humiliation. That action cannot hold.”

He added that, “It is a lie that I engaged in any form of anti party activities, how will I do that when I came all out to ensure that the APC won the elections. I am from Gamawa ward and the APC won in my PU and even in the ward, I delivered for the APC as expected.”

“If there is anyone who has evidence of my anti party activities, he should bring it up, challenge me with it and I will defend myself anytime anywhere,” he stressed.

He denied ever been invited by the EXCO for anything since the end of the general elections and therefore surprised to hear that he was invited for any form of defence.

Reacting to the allegations that he withheld the campaign funds allocated to the LGA, he said that,”Nobody gave me any campaign funds for the LGA, if anyone has any proof of such, let him or her make it public.”

Heł, “Don’t forget that the APC won the House of Representatives and state house of Assembly seats, can that be done if I had engaged in anti party activities.”

Sirajo Dada then declared that, “I am a bona fide, card carrying member of the APC, nobody can chase me out of the party. I don’t have anything to hide. I am waiting for them.”