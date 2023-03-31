Shops, Warehouses Razed in Lagos Early Morning Fire

Rebecca Ejifoma

A fire outbreak yesterday at Olowu Automobile Spare Parts Market in Lagos State razed 13 shops, four warehouses and one restaurant in the wee hours of the day.

The Commandant 9th Brigade, Ikeja, was said to have met the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) while on an assessment visit to the scene.

Although the cause of the fire outbreak is yet to be determined at the time of filing this report, the Chairman of the Trader Association, Mr. Bassey Ikpendu, commended the efforts of the Lagos State Fire Service that brought the inferno under control.

The chairman narrated that one of their apprentices, who slept in the building, noticed the flames, which started at 2 a.m. or thereabouts.

“By the time he got out, the fire had engulfed the building,” he said, adding that the swift response of the fire service saved the day.