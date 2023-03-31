Edo Refinery Targets $125m Per Annum Haul from Export

*State govt meets WHO, UNICEF, other devt partners, strengthens measures to improve healthcare delivery

The Edo Refinery and Petrochemical Company (ERPC) Limited, operators of the 6000bpd Modular Refinery in Ologbo, Ikpoba Okha Local Government Area, is on course to make about $125m per annum from the export of naphtha, one of the products from its plant.



The refinery has doubled down on production since it started processing crude oil sourced from Oza Oil Field, as it recently placed an order for 150,000 barrels of crude from operators of the marginal field, Decklar Resources Inc. and Millenium Oil and Gas Company Limited.

The Chairman of ERPC, Dr. Mike Osime, had said the refinery at full capacity was expected to meet 18 per cent of local demand for diesel and earn foreign exchange from its operations, which would boost Edo’s economy.



It was estimated that the facility would rake, “in excess of $125 million from the export of Naphtha per annum,” according to estimates from the company, who secured financing from the Governor Godwin Obaseki-led Edo State Government, which contributed N700m for the commencement of the project.

According to a statement, the funding from the Edo State Government fast-tracked the kick-off of the project, which would boost productivity in the state and beef up tax receipts.



The facility with its feedstock can produce 50 per cent of diesel (500,000 litres), 25 percent of naphtha (300,000 litres), and 20 percent of Low Pour Fuel Oil (LPFO) (200,000) litres.

Edo Refinery is the first of two refineries operating in Edo State, with the second being the Duport Refinery, which operates from West Africa’s first Energy Park, in Egbokor, Orhionmwon Local Government Area of the state.



Meanwhile, Edo State government has met with developmental partners in the state’s health sector to improve synergy and efficiency in programme implementation towards achieving Universal Health Coverage and ensuring a strong and resilient health system to provide quality healthcare to Edo people.

The Edo State Health Commissioner, Prof. Akoria Obehi, disclosed this after the health sector partners’ alignment meeting held in Benin City, the Edo State capital.

The meeting had representatives from the World Health Organisation, the United States Agency for International Development (USAID), the United Nations International Children’s Emergency Fund (UNICEF) and the Carter Foundation.

Others are the Challenge Initiative (TCI), MOMENTUM Routine Immunization Transformation and Equity (MRITE), Red Cross, Society for Family Health (SFH), Damien Foundation (DF) and health Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) in Edo State, among others.



Reaffirming the government’s commitment to developing a vibrant, strong and resilient health system to deliver quality healthcare services to Edo people, Obehi reassured that the Obaseki-led state government would sustain ongoing reforms and programmes to reposition the state as the medical hub of the country.

She acknowledged the pains of the development partners who on some occasions failed to achieve their desired goals despite their financial and technical investments in the state, noting that coordination and synergy between the Health Ministries, Department and Agencies (MDAs) and development partners would need to be strengthened in order to achieve goals and improve outcomes in the state.



According to her, “The Edo State government through the state’s Ministry of Health has concluded a stakeholders’ meeting to improve synergy and efficiency in programme implementation, monitoring, and evaluation amongst partners working with the health MDAs in Edo State.

“Among other things, the platform was necessary to clarify and streamline MDA roles in partner-supported programmes and harmonize and strengthen working relationships within and between partners and MDAs.

“It also afforded the Ministry the opportunity to establish and strengthen monitoring and evaluation for all partner-supported programmes and to achieve Annual Operational Plan alignment for 2023.”