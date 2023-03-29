  • Wednesday, 29th March, 2023

Scotland Stun Spain in Bid to Qualify for Euro 2024

*Chelsea’s Kovacic secure all three points for Croatia in Turkey

Sensational Scotland took a seismic leap in their bid to reach consecutive European Championships by stunning Spain 2-0 in a heroic triumph.

Scott McTominay crashed in a deflected opener after just seven minutes, triggering an explosion of noise inside a charged Hampden Park.

Steve Clarke’s team rode their luck to stay ahead at the break, only for McTominay to repeat his earlier feat just after the restart to cause chaos in the stands as well as in the bamboozled Spanish defence.

Scotland, in their first competitive victory over Spain for 39 years, now top Group A – three points above the humbled Spaniards and five in front of a stuttering Norway.

Elsewhere on the night, Turkey played their first home international fixture since two powerful earthquakes in the country claimed 50,000 lives.

A giant banner paying tribute to those affected was unveiled before kick-off in the Euro 2024 qualifier against Croatia in Istanbul.

Chelsea’s Mateo Kovacic scored twice to secure the 2-0 win for the visitors.

The midfielder struck from close range before firing in from a rebound on the stroke of half-time.

