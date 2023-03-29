Oyebanji Names Two-term Senator, Adetunmbi, Chief Economic Adviser

Gbenga Sodeinde in Ado Ekiti

Ekiti State Governor, Mr. Biodun Oyebanji, has approved the appointment of Senator Olubunmi Adetunmbi as the Chief Economic Adviser to the state government.

A statement signed by the Special Adviser on Media to the Governor, Yinka Oyebode, said the appointment of the two-term senator, who represented Ekiti North senatorial district, took immediate effect.

According the statement, “Senator Adetunmbi, however, will not draw any salary from the state government as he has voluntarily opted to serve the state free of charge.

“Born on August 22, 1955, Senator Adetunmbi holds a bachelor and master’s degrees in Agricultural Economics with extensive work experience in project financing, financial management, marketing and international development consulting.

“He had stints with the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Cadbury, USAID and DFID before his election as a senator in 2011.”