One Dead, Seven Injured as Fire Razes 580 Shops in Lagos

Rebecca Ejifoma

One body was recovered and seven others were injured in the five-storey building fire outbreak at the Balogun market in Lagos Island yesterday, destroying goods and properties worth millions of naira.

The building, which is at 32 Gbajumo Street, houses 580 shops and impact of the fire has crumbled its walls.

Confirming the report, the Director of Lagos State Fire and Rescue Service, Adeseye Margaret, said the fire was under control.

According to the Lagos Territorial Coordinator of the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), Ibrahim Farinloye, the penthouse of the affected building has shown signs of collapse.

“The penthouse used as a store on the 5th and 4th floors has shown signs of falling due to the heat.”

Although the Lagos State Fire and Rescue Service has quelled the flames from spreading, the fire is said to have affected the fifth and fourth floors.

Other emergency responders are the Federal, State, and Lasema Response Unit, as dampening of the building was ongoing.

Following the fire outbreak, four persons were arrested for allegedly looting wares at the scene of the incident.