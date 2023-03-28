Makinde Inspects Ongoing Road, Bridge Projects

Kemi Olaitan in Ibadan

Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde, yesterday inspected ongoing works on the Apata-Akala expressway linking the Ibadan-Abeokuta road and the Onipepeye-Saw-Mill underpass, noting that the state government is satisfied with the quality of works done on the projects so far.

The governor, while addressing journalists shortly after the inspection, said the projects were in tandem with his promise to the people of the state that he would work till the last moment of his first tenure in office.

He indicated that his administration would inaugurate a lot of projects by the end of the year, as many ongoing projects will be completed within the next few months.

According to him, “As you all can see, work is ongoing on the roads. We promised the people of Oyo State that we would work for them till the last moment of this first

tenure.

We don’t want to shortchange our people, because we believe they must have value for their money, and that is why we are out here.

“The election is behind us now and we have to do the work that the people of Oyo State have given to us.

“I am glad that this(Akala expressway) linkage is through and work is ongoing. I believe it will be projects inauguration galore in Oyo State for the rest of this year.

“We have cracked the Onipepeye Bridge project, and it is just for us to move on as work is ongoing on it.”

The inspection was witnessed by the state Commissioner for Public Works, Infrastructure and Transport, Prof. Daud Kehinde Sangodoyin; Special Adviser to the Governor on Public Works and Infrastructure, Seyi Adeleye, and other government functionaries.