Court Restrains Gombe Govt, Police from Arresting Publisher

Segun Awofadeji in Gombe



Gombe State High Court, yesterday, restrained the state government and the police from arresting the publisher of an online News medium, Daylight Reporters, Dahiru Hassan Kera.

In his ruling on the case with the suit no: GM/145M/2022, Justice H. H Kereng of the Gombe State High Court, warned the state government against arresting the publisher.

The court ruled that, the invitation and threats to arrest the publisher was a breach of his fundamental rights, “Especially the provisions of Sections 34, 35, 39 and 41 of the 1999 Constitution (as amended) and the African Charter on Human and People’s Rights and Universal Declaration of Human Rights.

“The continued invitation and intimidation of the Applicant by the Officers/Agents of the 1st Respondent is likely infringement of his Fundamental Rights as enshrined in the 1999 Constitution (as amended).

“The publication by the Applicant of 22 May, 2021 based on the facts stated therein is not pregnant with any criminal offence whatsoever as to warrant the involvement of the -4 Respondents or any other police officer whatsoever,” he said.

The judge, therefore, ordered the state government and its agents to stop any invitation, threat, arrest, intimidation or harassment of the publisher, “as he has not committed any offence under any law whatsoever.

“The respondents are hereby perpetually restrained by themselves, agents, officers, servants, and/or privies acting on their behalf, from harassing, restricting the movement or freedom of expression, the press and violation of any of his Fundamental Rights as guaranteed under the 1999 Constitution (as amended) in relating to the case in this application,” the court ruled.