Appeal Court Verdict: Osun PDP Tackles Oyetola

Yinka Kolawole in Osogbo



Aftermath of the Appeal court ruling that vindicated the government of Senator Ademola Adeleke in Osun State, the Osun People’s Democratic Party (PDP) has urged the former Governor of Osun State, Gboyega Oyetola to leave the people of the state with their choice, face his business interest squarely and attend to his immediate family as well.

The PDP in a statement admonition by the Acting Chairman of the party in the state, Dr. Akindele Adekunle enjoin the former governor to understand there were time and season in life and as such, this was the time of PDP in the state.

Moreso, as a son of an Islamic cleric, the party Chairman urged Oyetola to use the time of Ramadan to do a personal life reflection and realised there is a hand of God in the government being led by His Excellency, Governor Ademola Adeleke in the state which infers, it is a divine mandate the Governor enjoys.

” As a concerned member of Yoruba tribe where we have an inbuilt trait of looking after our neighbours, we want to ask what does former Governor Gboyega Oyetola really want?

” Governance is about service to the people, and the people you wish to serve or have once served have stated loud and clear through their votes that they don’t want you to serve them again as they’ve seen a better and more appropriate option.

“Not only that, the judiciary which is the arbiter of law and conclusive stage of electoral contest have also shown and clearly stand by Osun people’s will even when all crude means were tried to subvert that. Our thanks to the Lord Justices of the appellate court that did justice to the Osun People’s electoral case.

“By all this indices, it is only a man who wants to lose all his goodwill that will still be hell-bent in forcing himself on people that doesn’t want you as a person.

“We want to urge the husband of Kafayat to please accept God’s fate, accept people’s will in Osun and stop distracting the government of the day in Osun with any further court case.

“It is high time your dear wife and your children have the best of your time and equally, an avenue for you to attend to your personal businesses. It is not by force to govern the people.”