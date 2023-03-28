Afrikings Promises Quality Re-grassing work on Abuja Stadium Turf

The Chairman of Afrikings Homes, Ltd, Kingsley Awodi, has reassured football stakeholders that the company will deliver a quality re-grassed training pitch inside the Moshood Abiola Stadium in Abuja to the Federal Ministry of Youth and Sports in eight weeks.

Afrikings, last week adopted the Practice Pitch 1 of the Moshood Abiola Stadium, Abuja with the intention of completing the job before the tenure of the current administration expires on May 29.

The plan is to re-grass the pitch under the Adopt-A-Pitch initiative of Sports Minister, Sunday Dare, and hand over to the ministry after which the company (Afrikings Homes Ltd) will be responsible for its maintenance for two years.

Awodi, excited about the initiative of his organization said at the weekend that it was an opportunity for Afrikings to show its quality class to the Nigerian public.

“We are noted for quality delivery and that is what we are going to do with the re-grassing of the Practice Pitch of the National Stadium in Abuja.

“The Ministry of Sports has done well to involve the private sector in boosting sports all round in the country and what we are doing is to play our role to put smiles on the faces of Nigerians.

“We saw the efforts government is making to develop sports through its adopt initiative and decided to partner with the ministry to further drive the opportunities provided by government for our teeming youth to excel in sports.”

In a reaction, Minister of Sports, Dare said: “We started the Adopt-A-Pitch-Initiative which we have seen delivered the Moshood Abiola National Stadium, Abuja, where we have seen more than 14 international matches played there already.

“The National Stadium in Surulere, Lagos is coming up but we just have to be patient to get it right because after 19 years of neglect, things have rusted, things were stolen and we have to get it right. We have also seen Daura Stadium done.”