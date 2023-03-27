Soludo, EEDC Seal Deal to Enhance Power Supply in Anambra



David-Chyddy Eleke in Awka

The Anambra State governor, Prof Chukwuma Soludo has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Enugu Electricity Distribution Company (EEDC).



The deal was aimed at achieving uninterrupted power supply in the state.



The move was part of Soludo administration’s promise to achieve steady power, that would make Anambra a liveable and prosperous homeland, which the governor promised.



The MoU which was signed at the Executive Chambers of the Anambra Government House, Awka, saw Soludo signing Anambra State government, while the chairman of EEDC, Sir Emeka Offor, who is also an Anambra son, signed on behalf of the company.



Soludo in his remarks said he was elated at the partnership, and that the importance of steady power in building any economic hub cannot be overemphasised. He called on Anambra sons and daughters to bring home part of their investment, as a way of developing the state.



He said: “Long before I was sworn in as governor, I recognised the importance of power and deeply considered how it could be achieved in the shortest period of time, in at least three to four major cities in the state.



“What we did today was to consummate that marriage. The courtship began over a year ago, and I’m overjoyed that the marriage has finally been consummated today.



“Anambra is a state of which more than 60 per cent of its non-land assets are domiciled outside of the state. If at least 25 per cent of the proceeds are returned to Anambra, the state can become what we envision it to be.”



Offor in his remarks expressed happiness that such a historic event was taking place during his time, saying he would contribute his own quota towards steady power supply in Anambra.

He praised Soludo’s zeal and support for him and his team, but emphasised that more support was still needed, particularly from the legislative arm, to adjust and accommodate laws that would empower EEDC and Anambra State Government function effectively towards the journey of providing constant power supply to the people.