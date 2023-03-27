Samsung, Rifugio Launch  Brand Store in Lagos

Samsung Electronics West Africa (SEWA) in strategic partnership with Rifugio Communications Limited, has set up a brand store at the Banex Mall on Akiogun road, Lekki Phase 1.

According to the partners, the brand store would boost Samsung’s retail market expansion drive as the store boasts of a wide display of various Samsung phones, tablets and accessories for consumers.

Managing Director of SEWA, Joy Tim-Ayoola, said that the new brand store is a centre where customers can come experience all Samsung product cutting across the consumer electronics and appliances and equally mobile devices, tabs and accessories.