  • Monday, 27th March, 2023

Samsung, Rifugio Launch  Brand Store in Lagos

Nigeria | 2 hours ago

Samsung Electronics West Africa (SEWA) in strategic partnership with Rifugio Communications Limited, has set up a  brand store at the Banex Mall on Akiogun road, Lekki Phase 1.

According to the partners, the brand store would boost Samsung’s retail market expansion drive as the store boasts of a wide display of various Samsung phones, tablets and accessories for consumers.

Managing Director of SEWA, Joy Tim-Ayoola, said that the new brand store is a centre where customers can come experience all Samsung product cutting across the consumer electronics and appliances and equally mobile devices, tabs and accessories.

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.