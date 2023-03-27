Oyebanji: Diya’s Death has Robbed Nigeria of One of its Finest Military Officers

Gbenga Sodeinde in Ado Ekiti in

The Ekiti State Governor, Mr. Biodun Oyebanji, has expressed condolences on the death of former Chief of General Staff (CGS), Lt.-Gen. Oladipo Diya (rtd), who passed on Sunday, aged 78 years.

The governor, in a statement by his Special Adviser on Media, Yinka Oyebode, said Diya’s death has robbed Nigeria of one of its finest military officers who fought gallantly for the unity of the country.

Oyebanji noted that the deceased used the most productive part of his life to serve his fatherland with uncommon commitment and made a success of all the command positions and political offices he held in his lifetime.

The Ekiti helmsman noted that Diya excelled as military governor of Ogun State, General Officer Command 82 Division of the Nigerian Army, Chief of Defence Staff and Chief of General Staff under the late former Head of State, Gen. Sani Abacha.

The governor hailed the deceased for leaving good legacies in Ogun State during his tenure and for his contribution to peace and stability of Nigeria at a difficult period as the number two citizen in the Abacha regime.

He noted that Diya was also an intellectual in the military as a renowned author and a lawyer who contributed immensely to knowledge with his wealth of experience.

The governor prayed God to grant the family of the deceased the fortitude to bear the loss, urging them to be consoled by worthy legacies he left behind and for being on the positive side of history.

He also commiserated with the government and the people of Ogun State on the loss of an illustrious son, praying God to grant him an eternal rest.