Naira Crunch: NLC  Berated over Planned Industrial Action

Blessing Ibunge in Port Harcourt

A Port Harcourt based Ace Comedian, Mr. David Sikpa, has condemned recent moves by the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) to embark on a nationwide industrial action from Wednesday to protest against the scarcity of Naira notes in country.

It should be recalled that the President of NLC, Comrade Joe Ajaero, announced a planned nationwide strike that would begin on Wednesday.

Sikpa, in a statement he issued in Port Harcourt, described such moves by the NLC ia provocative, counter-productive and self-serving.

He added that such initiative is anti-people because Nigerians have gone through severe economic hardship lately.

Sikpa noted that the Governor of Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Mr. Godwin Emefiele, has apologised to Nigerians over the hardship that was experienced as a result of the CBN’s policy and had further advised commercial banks to dispense simultaneously, both old and new currency notes in obedience with the judgment of the Supreme Court of

Nigeria.

He said: “It is unfortunate that the NLC intends to embark on this strike, crying more than the bereaved, when the governor of the central bank has tendered unreserved apology to Nigerians and has further given directives to deposit money in banks to implement the order of the Supreme Court.

“Where was the NLC when ASUU was on eight months strike and Nigerian students were so helpless, where was NLC when Nigerians were killed for voting for candidates of their choice, where was NLC when Nigerians were kidnapped and killed randomly by bandits among other insecurity challenges, where was NLC over hike in food stuff, growing inflation among other economic challenges, where was NLC over various anti-people policy, where was NLC when it’s members are perpetually denied promotion, non- payment of salaries and gratuity to pensioners who died every day over inability to access their benefits from state governors who are unwilling to pay their entitlement?

“It is really a shame that leadership of the NLC rather than be on the side of the people is more anti-people than the institution it set out to antagonise.”

Sikpa, however, advised the leadership of the organised labour to rescind its decision and allow the CBN to execute the rulings of the Supreme Court.