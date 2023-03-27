Arewa Youths: Osun Appeal Court Decision Victory for Democracy

Segun Awofadeji in Bauchi



The Chairman, Arewa Youths for the Sustenance of Democracy and Good Governance, Alhaji Salihu Magaji has declared that the victory of Osun Governor, Senator Ademola Adeleke, at the Court of Appeal was victory for democracy.

Addressing a press conference in Bauchi at the weekend, Magaji said the judgment of the appellate court was a resounding affirmation of the expressed will of the people of Osun State in their quest for purposeful leadership and good governance in the State.

The Court of Appeal last Friday upheld Adeleke’s victory at the July 16, 2022 Governorship election after upturning the decision of the tribunal.

He said the jubilation in Osun and other states of the Federation was a testimony of the fact that Adeleke’s election was not only a reflection of the aspiration of the majority of the people of Osun State but also that of millions of lovers of democracy across the nation.

The chairman said that since his inauguration in November last year, Adeleke had continued to demonstrate uncommon capacity for purposeful governance as evinced in his people-oriented and result-driven developmental projects in line with the yearnings and aspiration of the people.

He congratulated Governor Adeleke and urged him to continue in repositioning Osun State and giving the people the breathe of fresh air that eluded them under the abysmal APC administration in the State. Magaji said the judgement had once again reaffirmed the confidence of the Nigerian people in the nation’s judiciary.

According to him, “The judgement vindicated Adeleke, it clearly shows that the will of the people has spoken, the fact that truth cannot be hidden and it is constant.”

“President Buhari and the National Assembly’s achievements on electoral reforms has come to stay. The judgement shows truly the Judiciary remains the hope of the masses.

“We in the 19 Northern states congratulate Governor Ademola Adeleke on this occasion the entire members of PDP and Osun people as a whole. We are appealing to the APC Family of Osun to accept this judgment in good faith and join hands with Senator Ademola to move Osun state forward.

“In any electoral contest in a democracy you win some you lose some . Political campaigns and electoral contests have come and gone . It’s time to settle down for governance.”

“The will of the people of Osun has spoken because Adeleke won all his three Senatorial seats and nine House of representatives members which shows People of Osun are behind Adeleke and It’s only Allah that gives power to whom he will at the time he wishes, let them trust in Allah and respect Almighy Allah’s will for the sustenance of democracy.”

“”We also commend the lord ship of the Appeal court for their steadfastness, and for ensuring that the true wishes of Osun People is not robbed.”

He said: “History will not forget the Justices who decided the case and stuck to the truth. The Justices of the Appeal Court that courageously decided the case and upheld the victory of Senator Adeleke as the duly elected Governor of Osun state, despite attempt by the tribunal to fraudulently upturn the mandate.”

The chairman thanked the Appeal Court justices and by extension the Nigerian judiciary for mustering the courage to uphold the Truth and Justice, saying: “We want to see this in them in other election’s petition cases”.

Magaji urged the Judiciary to know that in areas where they have done well, Nigerians and the world will hail them but when they do wrong, Nigerians will call them out.

“We hope the Judiciary will bring this courage to bare in doing the needful in deciding the Presidential election petition cases now before them.

“The Judiciary must realise that the only hope Nigerians have today is in them. We hope they will not dash that hope. The Justices of the Appeal Court now have the opportunity to write their name in gold by restoring the lost confidence to the judiciary again.

“Majority of Nigerians have in recent time lost hope and confidence in the judiciary but with this judgement the hope and confidence of the people has been rekindled. We hope the Judiciary keeps and sustains this renewed confidence now rejuvenated through this courageous judgement,” he concluded.