Video of Nasarawa Women Protesting Half-naked is Heartbreaking, Says Obi

Gabriel Emameh in Abuja





The presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), Peter Obi, has described the incident of topless protest by women in Nasarawa State over the outcome of the 2023 governorship election in the state as heartbreaking.

Obi reacted to the development in a tweet via his verified Twitter handle at the weekend.

The incumbent Governor Abdullahi Sule of the All Progressives Congress (APC) was declared the winner of the March 18 governorship election in Nasarawa State by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

Collation and Returning Officer in the State, Prof Ishaya Tanko, said that the APC candidate polled a total of 347, 209 votes to defeat his closest opponent and candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), David Ombugadu, who scored 283, 016 votes.

Following the declaration of Sule as the winner, women in the state embarked on a protest half-naked, which was captured in a video that has since gone viral.

The women who were from Akwanga Local Government Area of the state on Thursday stripped themselves half-naked to protest the outcome of the governorship election in the state.

The women claimed that their mandate was stolen and insisted that their votes must count.

In his reaction, Obi stated: “I just came across a sad, heartbreaking video where Nasarawa women staged a topless protest as a means of registering their displeasure with the election results.”

The Labour Party presidential candidate said that the purpose of elections had been defeated when the people were denied their choices.

Obi said it was a grave injustice when citizens could not have the opportunity to vote in a free, fair, and credible process.

He lamented that women whose rights should be protected have now been degraded.