Foundation to Feed Muslims in Need During Ramadan

The Give Us Our Daily Bread foundation has announced plans to hold a food drive for Muslims in need during the holy month of Ramadan. The organization, which is focused on petitioning God for daily bread, hopes to reach as many people as possible who may be struggling to break their fast without access to food.

Kole Akintujoye, the founder of ‘Give us Our Daily Bread’ said:”The Give Us Our Daily Bread is a foundation we petition God for our daily bread. We all need God to provide us with our daily bread, whether we are Christians or Muslims. We can picture Muslims who are fasting during this month of Ramadan with no possibility of receiving food to end their fast” .

According to him, foundation’s representatives, their goal is to assist those who are fasting during Ramadan by providing them with a place to pray and food to end their fast. The organization plans to hold an evening program to allow Muslims who have nothing to eat to come to the foundation and receive assistance.

While the resources available are limited, the foundation hopes to touch as many people as possible who are in need during this time. The organization will be providing small amounts of money, between #1,000 and #1,500, to those who do not have anything to eat so that they can buy something to break their fast.

The Give Us Our Daily Bread foundation acknowledges that everyone has different preferences for what they like to eat during their evening meal. Therefore, they have decided not to specify what kinds of food will be included in the food packages they plan to distribute. Instead, they will allow people to choose what they want to eat based on their personal preferences.

The foundation is urging those in need to come to their center to receive assistance during this holy month of Ramadan. With the help of the community, they hope to make a difference in the lives of those who are struggling during this time

“The goal is to ensure we all have food in our stomach while praying to God. He is the giver of daily bread, we only assist! We have an evening program this month to allow Muslims who have nothing to eat to come to the foundation and really pray to God for food. God will provide”, the convener, Akintujoye said.