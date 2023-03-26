  • Sunday, 26th March, 2023

Banks in Ibadan Comply with CBN Directive

Nigeria | 23 mins ago

Long queues reduced at commercial banks in Ibadan, the Oyo State capital, weekend with the banks complying with the directive of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) to open on Saturday and Sunday. 

During a visit to some of the banks, including First Bank, Union Bank, Fidelity Bank and Zenith Bank Sunday, it was observed that the long queues of customers entering the banks reduced drastically with others at the ATM machines. 

It was observed however that banks which paid their customers had limits to what they pay, ranging from N5,000, N10,000 and N20,000.

An official of one of the banks, while speaking on the condition of anonymity, said for a customer to be paid an amount such as N20,000, such a person must put his or her BVN down with a thumb print to ensure that they do not withdraw above the specified limit.

A customer at one of the banks, Mr. Kayode Oladejo, said though he was not aware of the directive by the CBN, he decided to enter the banks when he saw others doing so.

”I was not aware about the directive of opening at weekends but I was just passing by and saw people so I entered to see if I can get some cash,” he said.

Another customer, Mrs. Joke Bamidele, while welcoming the development, said she believed that banks were complying with the CBN directive to work in order to shelve the planned protest by the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC).

”In my view, I believe that the CBN compelled the banks so that the protest by NLC will not hold. This is good because it will give people more time to access cash,” she said.

On her part, a school teacher, Mrs. Kemi Balogun, lauded the CBN for the directive, stating that the development would help reduce the cash crunch being experienced by the people.

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.