Agbaoye of Ibadanland, Orikolade Karim Honoured



In one of his oft-quoted statements, the popular Bishop of Caesarea, also called Saint Basil the Great, said: “A good deed is never lost. He who sows courtesy reaps friendship; he who plants kindness, gathers love; pleasure bestowed on a grateful mind was never sterile, but generally, gratitude begets reward.”

Billionaire businessman and Chairman, Shoreline Energy Group, Orikolade Karim does not court cheap publicity. But his exceptional performance in the nation’s business sector and uncommon service to humanity have made him a newsmaker, not only in Nigeria but also outside the shores of the continent.

The Agbaoye of Ibadanland last Thursday shone like the star that he is when he was honoured among the 100 top worthy dignitaries at The Peak Performer (TPP).



The event, which took place Thursday, March 23, 2023, at the Muson Centre in Lagos, had eminent personalities in the country in attendance. These include the governor of Lagos State, Babajide Sanwo-olu; Chairman, THISDAY/ARISE Media Group, Prince Nduka Obaigbena; Group CEO of The Guardian, Lady Maiden Ibru; Ex-Chairman, KPMG Africa, Mr. Kunle Elebute; Founder, StanbicIBTC Group, Mr. Atedo Peterside, and Mrs. Ifueko Omoigui Okauru. Other Honourees are the Country Managing Director, Access Bank (Rwanda), Mr. Faustin Byishimo; Managing Director, CLM Africa, Mr. Mbulelo Clive Khoza, (South Africa); Ghanaian Celebrity Blogger, Mr. Ameyaw Debrah, (Ghana); MD/CEO, United Bank of Africa (Sierra Leone), Mr. Mohammed Alhaji Samoura; CEO, MOREM Consulting & Advisory Services Limited, Mr. Mohammed Gillen (The Gambia) and CEO, Enterprise Group, Keli Gadzekpo (Ghana).



The honourees are considered exceptional leaders on the African continent who are celebrated for their performance as industry leaders, culture shapers, and game changers in transformational leadership in their respective spheres as peak performers.

The awards, covering 14 categories, range from TPP Elite, TPP Hall of Fame, and TPP Legacy to Excellence, across multiple professions and sectors in the African continent.

According to the Editor-in-Chief of TPP, Dr. Abiola Salami, “A panel was set up to select the nominees who are captains of industry.”

Dr. Salami informed that the selection involved a rigorous process of sifting from the 1,683 entries that were received from various leaders and sectors across the continent before the 100 TPP emerged. He noted that these 100 recipients were being honoured for their commitment to excellence and sterling contributions to greatness in diverse sectors on the African continent.