  • Saturday, 25th March, 2023

NUC Accredits 8 Programmes for Trinity Varsity 

Nigeria | 23 mins ago

 

Trinity University, one of the leading universities in Nigeria, has recorded another milestone,  as it has all the eight programmes presented to the National University Commission (NUC) for accreditation in 2022, fully accredited.

According to a statement by Head, Media and Publicity, John Ashibuogwu, the feat was made possible by God Almighty, the Council, Board of Trustees, Management, staff and students for the respective roles they played.

He also thanked parents for the confidence reposed in the institution, noting that before this new accreditation, the university had received full accreditation for Computer Science, Information Technology, Microbiology and Mass Communication.

In a letter signed on behalf of Professor Abubakar Rasheed, Executive Secretary of the Commission by the Deputy Director Programme Accreditation, the outcome of the exercise was successful having met all the required standards for the accreditation.   

A statement also signed by the Vice Chancellor of the institution, Professor Charles Ayo, announced that all the eight additional programmes that were assessed by NUC, whose accreditation panels visited the campus in November and December, 2022, for  assessment were now fully accredited.

The eight  newly accredited courses are Nursing Science, Medical Laboratory Science, Business Administration and Accounting.

Others are Economics, Political Science, International Relations and Marketing.

Trinity University was licensed to operate as a private university in 2019 and currently has its campus in Yaba, Lagos.

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.