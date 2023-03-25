NUC Accredits 8 Programmes for Trinity Varsity 

Trinity University, one of the leading universities in Nigeria, has recorded another milestone, as it has all the eight programmes presented to the National University Commission (NUC) for accreditation in 2022, fully accredited.

According to a statement by Head, Media and Publicity, John Ashibuogwu, the feat was made possible by God Almighty, the Council, Board of Trustees, Management, staff and students for the respective roles they played.

He also thanked parents for the confidence reposed in the institution, noting that before this new accreditation, the university had received full accreditation for Computer Science, Information Technology, Microbiology and Mass Communication.

In a letter signed on behalf of Professor Abubakar Rasheed, Executive Secretary of the Commission by the Deputy Director Programme Accreditation, the outcome of the exercise was successful having met all the required standards for the accreditation.

A statement also signed by the Vice Chancellor of the institution, Professor Charles Ayo, announced that all the eight additional programmes that were assessed by NUC, whose accreditation panels visited the campus in November and December, 2022, for assessment were now fully accredited.

The eight newly accredited courses are Nursing Science, Medical Laboratory Science, Business Administration and Accounting.

Others are Economics, Political Science, International Relations and Marketing.

Trinity University was licensed to operate as a private university in 2019 and currently has its campus in Yaba, Lagos.