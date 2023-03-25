Hip Movie ‘Eko Miami’ Set with Young Vibes

Ferdinand Ekechukwu

Behind the scene moments of his latest directorial, ‘Eko Miami’ was all Kayode Kasum shared on his Instagram and in no time, caught the attention of the media public. The feel-good movie is one for the young and Gen-Z. “#EkoMiamiTheMovie – Coming soon”, the filmmaker wrote, alongside a footage showing members of the cast and crew on set.

Kasum is seen further dishing out direction while gesturing to a gathering at a night party scene. The upcoming film wrapped shooting last December with additional photography completed last week. Members of the crew took to Instagram to share first looks and behind-the-scene moments. Efa Iwara shared a few stills from the upcoming movie.

It stars Sola Sobowale, Ireti Doyle, Mimi Onolaja, among others. The director also shared a BTS video online featuring Daniel Effiong, Uzor Arukwe, Kunle Remi, and BBN Vee Iye. Produced by Debola Lagos’s AW Network, ‘Eko Maimi’ is one of Kasum’s highly anticipated projects which includes ‘Domitilla: The Reboot’, created in collaboration with Zeb Ejiro’s Zeb Productions and others.

Set shortly before the Covid-19 outbreak, Eko Miami is about the ‘Japa’ syndrome but in reverse order. It’s about a Nigerian who sees the popping afrobeats scene and on coming back home wants to invest in it. He had invested in setting up an event company and had started working on a mega party which was already trending on Twitter then Covid struck, putting him, his investment in a fix.

“Eko Miami has a lot of party, its Gen-Z; it’s the young vibe and all. But then again, the movie just reminds us that we survived Covid and the fact that we are still alive is not by accident. At the end of the day, the movie just makes you want to cherish being alive,” Kasum told this reporter.

Efa Iwara, James Gardiner, and Vee Iye take the lead role. By the way, this’ Vee’s first time acting. Vee in the movie is paired to Efa, both playing love interest and couple. Eko Miami will be out soon.