Davido’s Fans Ecstatic as He Returns, Sets New Album Date

Davido has been off social media for some months up until last week. The Afrobeats star had then delete thousands of posts on his Instagram account including his profile picture. He left just pictures from his performance at the Qatar World Cup, and the post of him, and his fiancée, Chioma Rowland, getting ready for the World Cup performance in December, 2022.

The act sparked a chain of reactions on IG as several Davido fans did the same on their pages. At the moment, he has just one post left on his Instagram handle and that’s a teaser for his latest body of work following his much-awaited return on social media and to the Nigerian music space last Tuesday as he sets March 31st for the release of his next album titled “Timeless”.

The post where he noted that there is a time for everything got thousands of his fans excited. The pop star, in his comeback post, thanked all his fans and supporters while announcing the official date for the album, which is his fourth. His three other albums are ‘Omo Baba Olowo’ (2012), ‘A Good Time’ (2019), and ‘A Better Time’ (2020). “There is a time for everything,” he said.

OBO, as Davido is fondly called, disclosed that all the messages, gifts, and concerts thrown in his name were not lost on him, and he truly appreciates them. “Thank you to everyone out there for your love and support that has held me down. All the love and messages while I was away, the gifts sent, the concerts you all threw! I appreciate it all. Today, I want to remind you all that what is now Timeless, was once new. It’s time for new. My next album Timeless is here, March 31st.”

A couple of months back, his colleague Wizkid announced a joint tour with Davido. Wizkid had taken to his Instagram story to post that the proposed tour will take place after his ‘More Love, Less Ego (MLLE)’ album tour. Wizkid also asked fans to anticipate although he did not give a specific date. Since then, not much has been heard about the tour.