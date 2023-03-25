 APC: We Didn’t Suspend Deputy National Publicity Secretary, Ajaka

Adedayo Akinwale in Abuja

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has denied reports making the rounds that it has suspended the Deputy National Publicity Secretary of the party, Murtala Ajaka.

Ajaka, a member of the National Working Committee (NWC) of the party was purportedly suspended by the executive members of APC, Ajaka Ward 1, Igalamela/Odolu Local Government Area of Kogi State, in a letter dated March 20, over alleged anti-party activities and insubordination.

However, it has emerged that one of the signatories to the said suspension letter, Danjuma Sani Ejika, had reportedly died in 2022.

Reacting to the purported suspension of Ajaka yesterday, Ward Chairman of the party, Omale Danladi, denied authorising any letter.

In a sworn affidavit deposed to at the Kogi State High Court, Danladi said at the late hours of 23rd March, 2023, he was informed of a purported letter of suspension alongside a document containing names and signatures of party’s Ward Executive members purportedly present at the meeting where the decision to suspend Ajaka was reached.

He said: “The said letter, as appeared on the face, was purportedly signed by me alongside my Ward Secretary of the party.

“That upon sighting the letter and the content, I was completely surprised, as I am completely unaware of the letter and the content contained therein.

“That I completely deny the letter along with the allegations contained therein, as same is entirely false. That the letter of suspension was not written by any member of the Ajaka Ward 1 Executives of the party.”

Danladi noted that there was no meeting of the Ward 1 Executive to suspend Ajaka and therefore denied the letter along with the allegations contained therein, describing it as false.

He noted: “That to make the falsehood more glaring, the said Danjuma Sani Ejika (Welfare Secretary) whose name appears on the attached Exhibit A, died in 2022.

“That I have no reason whatsoever to criticise Alh. Murtala Yakubu Ajaka, talk more of writing or signing a letter for his suspension. That the letter is only a ploy to denigrate my person and of the executive members of my ward.

“That the letter could only have been orchestrated by mischief makers who are out to cause mischief between me and my excos and to frustrate the political ambition of our endearing brother and leader, Alh. Murtala Yakubu Ajaka.

“That I depose to this affidavit in good faith, solemnly and conscientiously believing the same to be true and in accordance with the Oaths Act,” Danladi added.

Meanwhile, in a letter written to Ajaka and signed by Danladi alongside the Ward Secretary, Suleiman Abubakar, the party also denied suspending him.