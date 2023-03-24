Super Eagles Player Gets Four-match Ban

Nigerian international, Peter Olayinka, went from hero to zero last Saturday as the Czech Republic’s League Disciplinary Committee slammed a four-match ban on him.

Olayinka who scored Slavia Prague’s 30th minute opening goal in their 2-2 away draw with Slovan Liberec, was sent off after he headbutted a defender of the home team.

In the Disciplinary Committee’s verdict yesterday, Olayinka was found guilty of dragging the game into disrepute with his conduct and therefore slammed him with the ban.

But his Slavia Prague club however immediately insisted that they are going to appeal the decision.

”The disciplinary committee punished Peter Olayinka with a 4-match suspension for a red card in a match against Liberec. The player will appeal the red card in cooperation with the club,” the club announced on its website.