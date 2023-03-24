State Election: Obi Condemns Attack on Nigerian Electorate

Emameh Gabriel in Abuja

The Labour Party (LP) presidential candidate, Peter Obi, has condemned the disturbing attacks unleashed on Nigerian electorate during last week governorship and states House of Assembly elections.

The former Anambra State governor also queried security agencies for failing to protect citizens during the election, but were quick to arrest citizens using their right to free speech on social media.

Obi, who shared some gory images of the attacks on his verified Twitter account yesterday, said: “It is heartbreaking that citizens who simply went out to exercise their civic duties and vote for candidates of their choice were brutalised and attacked in such a horrendous and vicious manner.

“It is equally disheartening that the security agencies with the constitutional duty of preventing and detecting crime have not made the arrest of the criminals who perpetrated these brutal acts a primary focus but were instead quick to detect and arrest citizens who were using their right to free speech and social media to condemn the wrongdoings of our supposed leaders.

“Protection of lives and property is the primary responsibility of the government and this responsibility must be sacrosanct, including in our dear country.”