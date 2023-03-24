PDP BoT Chairman: We Warned PDP of Dangers of Ignoring Zoning in Abia

*Congratulates Otti, urges party to shun court*Akwa Ibom Professionals congratulate Eno

Chuks Okocha in Abuja

Ripples of the outcome of the Abia state governorship election won by Dr. Alex Otti of the Labour Party continued as the chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party’s (PDP) Board of Trustees (BoT), Adolphus Wabara said party ignored good counsels against zoning in the choice of its gubernatorial candidate.

The former Senate President, who had consistently advocated a power shift to Abia North in 2023, in line with the Abia Charter of Equity that recognised power rotation, noted with pain that PDP had learnt its lesson the hard way.



Wabara, in a statement made available to THISDAY, said he was not surprised with the outcome of the governorship election won by the Labour party

According to the PDP BoT chairman, “We advised the PDP but the powers that be didn’t listen.

“We predicted what has happened to Abia PDP but some of us were abused and ruthlessly removed from office but we have since moved on.”

Wabara, who urged the party in the state not to contemplate any legal action against Otti and the Labour Party, went ahead to congratulate the governor-elect.

Wabara added, “I want to appreciate Abians for their choice, and also congratulate Otti who has really put up a spirited fight.



“Expectations are high on him. Abians now want to see what he can see differently, and he must not betray the confidence of the people.”

The PDP BoT Chairman appealed to all those who lost at the election to jettison the idea of resorting to any legal battle so as not to waste their resources and distract the governor-elect.



Accordingly, he said, “I commend Prof. Greg Ibe of APGA and others who had called to congratulate Otti even before the result was announced. These are really statesmen who think and wish Abia well.



“Abians have spoken and their choice must be respected. They should give peace a chance so that Otti can hit the ground running from day one.”

Meanwhile, Professionals and Business men in Akwa Ibom State under the aegis of Akwa Ibom Professionals have congratulated the state’s governor-elect, Mr. Umo Bassey Eno, on his victory at the March 18, 2023 governorship election.



The National Coordinator of the group, Engr. Ufot Akan Umoren, in a statement yesterday in Abuja, noted that Eno’s victory at the poll was, “an affirmation of the trust and confidence reposed in him by the people of Akwa Ibom State as the best hand to sustain the achievements and legacies of Governor Udom Emmanuel.”

The professionals stressed that Eno, “is best suited for the office having been thoroughly equipped and prepared for purposeful and result-oriented governance while serving under Governor Udom Emmanuel.”



The group thanked Emmanuel for leading the State in the right direction, adding that he had established a very solid foundation and superstructure for the success of Akwa Ibom and all her people.



According to the group, “Pastor Eno’s victory at the polls is a fulfilment of the divine purpose of God. We thank Governor Udom Emmanuel for leading our State in the right direction and for achieving a very solid foundation for governance superstructure that will continue to engender development.”