Nigerian Breweries Plc Brands Dangle Clash Awards to Boost Eagles

Three brands from the stable of Nigerian Breweries Plc, Goldberg, Life Continental and ZAGG Energy Drink are offering extra motivation for the Super Eagles as they seek early qualification for the 2023 AFCON tournament scheduled to take place in Cote d’ Ivoire next January.

Nigerian Breweries Plc, who are NFF partners with their two products, Life and Goldberg, are offering two million naira in total. There is the sum of one million naira for Man-of-the-Match, and another one million naira for the new Energy-Moment-of-the-Match.

These brands provide a platform to celebrate the best players and their contributions to the team’s success

However, beyond the traditional award, ZAGG Energy Drink, an unconventional energy drink brewed to perfection, is coming out with something unique.

The Energy Drink, which is now the talk of the town, will reserve special honour for the ‘Energy Moment of the Match’.

This award recognizes the most impactful moment of the game and is sure to keep the players energized and motivated throughout the match.

The Senior Brand Manager Life Continental Beer, Francis Obiajulu, noted that these brands would be offering new life not just to the Super Eagles but Nigerian football in its entirety.

According to him, the brands will continue to fuel the passion for football in the country with innovative ideas that would be enjoyed by all including the players, fans and loyal consumers.

“If you call it a new dawn, you are right, we have always matched our words with action and that is what we are doing with this new phase of sponsorship of the national team,” he declared.

Nigerian Breweries Plc, have a long-standing partnership with the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) since February 2018 and the relationship has now entered a new gear with three of its brands going all out to pump up the Super Eagles and all the other grades of the national football teams.

Telecommunication behemoth, MTN is also offering the sum of one million naira for that player that is selected Most Valuable Playerin the clash with Guinea Bissau.