  • Friday, 24th March, 2023

Judges Unveiled for Grand Finale of Gospel Got Voices Concert

Nigeria | 2 hours ago

Adibe Emenyonu in Benin-city

All is now set for the grand finale of the much talked about ‘Gospel Got Voices Concert’, as the organisers have unveiled the list of prominent Nigerians and promoters to serve as Judges at the event.

Vital Life Foundation, a talent-evangelical outreach organisation and organisers of the Gospel Got Voices, while disclosing the listed Judges for this year’s Gospel Got Voices grand finale, said: “The Judges for this year’s grand finale are renowned talent manager and media/entertainment entrepreneur, Kwemezi Ndidi, the CEO of Centric Buzz Entertainment and founder of Gospel Centric, as well as Jazz artist, Ob Nelson, and Just Faithful. The event, which is billed to hold on March 31, 2023, at Rick Rex Event Centre in Benin-city, will play host to major players in the gospel music community.

Gospel Got Voices, which kick-started last year December, is a project presented by the Next Generation Impact, a subsidiary of Vital Life Foundation International.

It is also a talent-hunt show event which hosts thousands of youths across the globe with a mission geared towards the empowerment of gifted and talented singers with a deliberate strategy of focusing their hearts to God, “which we do believe is the true essence of their potential, thereby creating visibility and a wide ranging platform that will help contestants impact their world positively.”

The organisers said prize money among other prizes awaits various categories of winners.

According to the statement issued, “First prize winner will go home with the star prize of $3,500, while second prize winner takes $2,000, and the third placed contender will receive $1,000.

“Gospel Got Voices talent hunt concert is organised by Vital Life Foundation, a Non-governmental Organisation and a team of ‘Talent Evangelists’ across the world responding to the perfect Love of God through the Art of ‘Worship’ (Service) with their God-given talents and gift, and full commitment to God’s kingdom advancement and community development.”

