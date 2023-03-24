House Urges FG to Fix Escalators, Other Facilities in Airports

Juliet Akoje in Abuja

The House of Representatives has urged the federal government to as a matter of urgency fix the escalator and lift in the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja, and provide more airside buses and conveying belt at the airport, and other federal airports across the country.

This resolutions followed the adoption of a motion of urgent national importance calling on the federal government to ‘Repair Dysfunctional Facilities and Provide New Infrastructure at the Federal Airports for Efficient Service Delivery to Air Travellers’, moved by Hon. Onofiok Akpan Luke during yesterday’s plenary.

He noted that the breakdown of facilities or lack or paucity of certain infrastructures in some federal airports in the country has caused inconveniences, difficulty and delay to air travellers.

Luke noted in particular the breakdown of escalator and lift at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja, which usually help in easing movement of passengers to departure lounge, thereby forcing passengers to use the staircase.

According to him, “The dysfunctionality of the escalator and lift operates as a major setback to free movement of air travellers and causes serious inconveniences to the elderly and air travellers with disability.

“The insufficiency of airside buses at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airports, Abuja, in conveying passengers, especially during the peak hours of 10a.m. to 12noon, and the lack of conveying belt to convey passenger’s bags from checkpoints to baggage sorting area is leading to delay in flight departure. I’m worried by the hardship caused air travellers by the above painted circumstances.”

The House, however, mandated the House Committee on Aviation to ensure compliance and report back within one month for further legislative action.