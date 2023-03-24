Emir Bayero Congratulates Kano Governor-elect, Yusuf

Ibrahim Shuaibu in Kano

The Emir of Kano, Alhaji Aminu Ado Bayero, has congratulated the Governor-elect of Kano State, Engineer Abba Kabir Yusuf, on his victory in the election conducted on Saturday 18th March 2023.



In a letter, the Emir noted that the people had accepted the democratic system of government, which was very important considering how they came out en masse to vote as provided for in the constitution.



Emir Bayero also thanked Islamic scholars, priests and the rest of the community for all the prayers they offered for peace, before, during and after the elections.

He, however, called on the governor-elect to cooperate with all the community groups in running the government, because doing so would help to improve lives and bring economic growth.



He further wished for lasting peace and stability in Kano State as well as other parts of the country, praying the Almighty Allah for the successful completion of his tenure as well as the development of the economy of the state.