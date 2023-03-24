Aniagwu, Onuesoke, Mulade Hail Oborevwori’s Emergence as Governor-elect

Sylvester Idowu in Warri

Delta State Commissioner for Information, Mr. Charles Aniagwu has assured that the victory of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) governorship candidate, Hon. Sheriff Oborevwori would further sustain the development trajectory in the state.

Speaking at a news conference in Asaba, yesterday, Aniagwu said the party and the state government were grateful to Deltans for their overwhelming support which culminated in Oborevwori’s victory.

According to him, Oborevwori would continue with ongoing programmes and policy of the Okowa administration while also introducing his own programmes.

“The governor and governor-elect and indeed the PDP are all grateful to Deltans for this show of love and for the appreciation of the sterling performance of the administration of Senator Ifeanyi Okowa, the street credibility of Sheriff Oborevwori and the fact that PDP is in the DNA of Deltans.

“What has happened in this election is that Deltans have been able to repel surgically the incursion into our political DNA. As an administration and the incoming administration will not take this for granted.

“We are happy that we won fair and square in all the Senatorial Districts and that we got overwhelming support of Deltans and those who live here with us in the Northern, Southern and Central Senatorial Districts.

“This victory will spur the PDP to not only sustain the development trajectory that has characterised the Okowa led administration but to embark on a process that will indeed bring more development just like the Agenda of Sheriff Oborevwori”, he said.

On the visit of the governorship candidate of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), Chief Great Ogboru to Government House, Aniagwu described it as laudable and a worthy trait from a committee democrat.

Also, former gubernatorial aspirant and chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Delta State, Chief Sunny Onuesoke described Oborevwori as a destiny child.

Onuesoke made the description while speaking to journalists at Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) coalition centre in Asaba, immediately Oborevwori was declared the winner of the Delta State governorship election by INEC officials.

While celebrating the victory of Oborevwori, the PDP Chieftain, while giving reasons for describing the Delta Speaker a destiny child, recalled that Oborevwori, a first-timer in the House of Assembly emerged as Speaker over six years uninterrupted, became Vice Chairman of the Conference of Speakers of States Legislatures in Nigeria and had just won the governorship election of Delta State.

Onuesoke assured that Oborevwori would performed excellently as governor of Delta State noting that since he emerged under as Speaker of the Delta House of Assembly there have been so many positive changes.

Also another former governorship aspirant in the state and environmental rights advocate, Chief Sheriff Mulade congratulated Oborevweri for his victory.

He called on all contestants and candidates to accept the outcome of the governorship result maintaining that it reflects the wishes of Deltans and called on other residents to work with the governor-elect to achieve his MORE Agenda for the people.