A Night of Conviviality with Macallan in Accra

For two nights, ultra-prestige single malt whisky Macallan held an exclusive experience at the Country Club, Trasacco Valley in Accra, Ghama. The event drew the creme of the country who embody the distinctive character and craftsmanship that the whisky brand is known for.

Edrington’s Customer Marketing Manager for West and North Africa, Abayomi Ajao while delivering the welcome address to the guests, said, “This was a night of conviviality and friendship, for us to gather and experience The Macallan. It is truly an honour to host some of Ghana’s most eminent individuals, who are distinguished in their craft. The Macallan’s unparalleled quality is a result of such exceptional mastery and precision. Today, we have demonstrated this through an immersive experience. One of our six pillars is the peerless spirit – from the production process and location to the passion and people involved. Our esteemed guests are deserving of such an experience from the world’s most valuable single malt whisky.”

The Prestige expressions featured at the event included The Macallan M Decanter, The Macallan Reflexion, The Macallan 30-Year-Old DC, 25-Year-Old and Rare Casks, to name a few.

The Macallan Brand Ambassador, for Lebanon, West, and Central Africa, Sandra Gedeon gave a heartfelt speech about the familial nature of the gathering and The Macallan’s dedication to sustainability, “We need to take a moment to embrace gatherings such as this where we experience The Macallan as a family. With a strong nearly 200-year heritage, we are proud of our commitment to wood. It is a robust and long process from cutting the trees, to drying and seasoning them. All these speak to our attention to detail and excellence. And this is a common trait for everyone in this room.”

Sandra took guests through a four-course dinner menu and whisky pairing, including its rare collection, The Reflexion.

Hosted by compere extraordinaire, Jerry Adjorlolo, alongside the Macallan Brand Ambassador, the stunning event had guests enjoying performances by a top-rated orchestra. The luxurious décor that provided the serene atmosphere at the experience, was facilitated by renowned events management company, Lionheart.