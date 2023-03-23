  • Thursday, 23rd March, 2023

Ramadan: LP Deputy Guber. Candidate, Oyefusi calls for prayers

The Labour Party Deputy Gubernatorial Candidate in Lagos State, Princess Abiodun Oyefusi has called on all Muslim Faithfuls to leverage on the holy month to pray for the state specifically and Nigeria generally.

Oyefusi, who was the former Lagos East Senatorial Candidate, gave this charge while speaking to newsmen on Thursday in Lagos.

Princess Oyefusi reminded Lagosians and Nigerians of the need for spiritual rebirth, stating that Ramadan offers the opportunity to usher in a new chapter in national life for peace, progress and enjoy a life full of abundance.

Abiodun said Ramadan is the month when Muslims across the world observe one of the five pillars of their faith, share with their neighbours and show love to all people around them.

According to her, the essence of the period is even more significant as they seek solutions and divine guidance out of the challenges that the country currently face in the nation.

She urged them to avoid all acts that contradict the expected behavior of a devout Muslim and promote friendliness, hope and love among the generality of Lagosians and Nigerians.

“As I congratulate all the Muslims in Lagos State and Nigeria, let us remind ourselves that we need spiritual rebirth and this Ramadan offers the opportunity to usher in a new chapter in our national life for peace, progress and enjoy a life full of abundance.

“Ramadan is the month when Muslims across the world observe one of the five pillars of their faith, share with their neighbours and show love to all people around them.

“The essence of the period is even more significant for us as we seek solutions and divine guidance out of the challenges that we currently face in our dear nation.

“Let us avail ourselves the opportunity of the Ramadan to pray for Nigeria, knowing that Allah answers the prayers of the faithful. I wish you all a happy Ramadan.

“All acts that contradict the expected behavior of a devout Muslim should be avoided and promote friendliness, hope and love among the generality of Nigerians.” She said.

