ICA Launches Nigeria Chapter in Port Harcourt March 24

The International Communication Association (ICA) is set to launch its Nigeria Chapter on Friday, 24 March this year at the Emerald Energy Institute Auditorium, University of Port Harcourt, Nigeria at 10am.

The organisation made this known in a media statement the ICA Nigeria Chair, Ekaete George, issued recently to announce the hybrid inaugural event.

According to the ICA President, Prof. Noshir Contractor, “The ICA annual conference was anchored in Paris, and Port Harcourt, Regional Hub, hosted by the University of Port Harcourt, was one of our most successful regional hubs engaging intellectually and socially with participants in Paris as well as the other Regional Hubs.”

Building on the success of the Regional Hubs initiative, the president added that ICA now intends to pilot a sustained year-long presence worldwide. The mechanism for this sustained presence is the creation of ICA Regional Chapters.

“Arising from the success of hosting the 2022 Annual Conference Regional Hub in Port Harcourt, ICA has identified Nigeria as one of only six sites worldwide to pilot an innovation for ICA, creating sustained Regional Chapters for ICA outside the USA. The Nigeria Chapter launch is part of this ongoing internationalisation effort,” Contractor emphasised.

These ICA Regional Chapters initiative allows chapters to have ICA branding, organise locally or regionally to recruit members, and organise events that will help support and build community among undergraduate and graduate students and faculty of communication.

The chapter inauguration programme for the Nigeria Chapter will be of two parts: the official inauguration ceremony and the inaugural Quarterly Seminar Series (QSS) of the ICA Nigeria Chapter. Further details and enquiries can be made through its website.

ICA Nigeria Chapter is a multidisciplinary, academic membership association for scholars engaged in the study, teaching, and application of all aspects of mediated communication, a knowledge hub for scholars and practitioners of communications and media in Nigeria. Details on membership can be found at its website.