Hyperspace Technologies Unveils Keymaster VAULT for African Market

Nosa Alekhuogie

Hyperspace Technologiesa Lagos-based Web3 startup specialising in next-level smart security infrastructure and key management systems, has announced the launch of its product, the Keymaster VAULT.

Designed to cater to the African market, Keymaster VAULT is a secure, NFC-based hardware wallet that stores private keys offline, offering an affordable and user-friendly alternative to expensive and complicated traditional hardware wallets.

Leveraging the simplicity of Near Field Communication (NFC) technology, the Keymaster VAULT allows users to securely access their digital assets by merely tapping their NFC-enabled devices.

It eliminates complex installation processes, making the wallet an ideal choice for both cryptocurrency novice and experienced users. With offline storage of private keys, the wallet significantly reduces the risk of hacks and malware attacks associated with online storage.

Giving details of the product, the General Manager of Hyperspace Technologies, Chidera Anyanebechi, said: “We wanted to create a wallet that combines the highest level of security with ease of use, making cryptocurrency storage accessible to a broader audience in Africa. The Keymaster VAULT not only provides an affordable solution but also offers enterprise clients the ability to leverage blockchain-based identity and access management, which we believe will be a game-changer in the industry.”