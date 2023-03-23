Guber Poll: Yiaga Africa’s PVT Confirms INEC’s Accuracy in 3 States

Chuks Okocha in Abuja



Yiaga Africa, yesterday, said its Parallel Vote Tabulation (PVT) methodology deployed to monitor governorship election in three states confirmed the accuracy of the official results by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

This is contained in Yiaga Africa’s Post-Election statement jointly signed by its Executive Director, Samson Itodo and a board member Ezenwa Nwagwu in Abuja.

Itodo said a total of 900 stationary observers were deployed to a representative randomly selected sample of 300 polling units for each of the states and an additional 97 roving observers were deployed in Benue, Delta and Kano.

He said Yiaga Africa deployed 550 observers in the other 25 states to observe the conduct of the election and results’ collation, noting that the PVT turnout projections for the three states were consistent with INEC’s declaration.

Itodo, however, said Yiaga Africa’s projections did not include cancelled results in polling units, as these were not consistently announced by INEC during collation, noting also that the PVT statistical analysis was based on the number of registered voters and not the number of PVCs collected.

“Yiaga Africa PVT findings on the results declared by INEC in Benue, based on the PVT findings, the results announced by INEC for 22 LGAs are consistent with the PVT estimates for the governorship election in the state. Although the election for Kwande LGA was rescheduled, INEC proceeded to make a return on the basis that the results from Kwande LGA will not substantially affect the margin of lead between the two leading candidates.

“Based on reports from 276 of 300 which is 92 per cent of sampled polling units, Yiaga Africa’s statistical analysis shows that the All Progressives Congress (APC) should receive between 57.9 per cent and 64.7 per cent of the vote.

“The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) should receive between 26.6 per cent and 32.6 per cent, while no other political party should receive more than 5.6 per cent of the vote,” Itodo said.

In Delta, he said based on reports from 281 of 300 which was 94 per cent of sampled polling units, Yiaga Africa’s statistical analysis showed that APC should receive between 33.9 per cent and 40.9 per cent of the votes.

He said that the PDP should receive between 46.2 per cent and 54.2 per cent of the votes, while no other political party should receive more than 10.2 per cent of the vote.

“In Kano, based on reports from 287 of 300 (96per cent) of sampled polling units, Yiaga Africa’s statistical analysis shows APC should receive between 42.4 per cent and 45.6 per cent of the votes.

“The New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP) between 50.7 per cent and 54.1 per cent of the votes, while no other political party should receive more than 0.11 per cent of the votes.”