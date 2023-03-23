Foundation Gives $10,000 Support for Nigerian Business Women in Lagos

The Coca-Cola Foundation says it is supporting Nigerian business women in Lagos with $10,000 grant to acquire digital skills.

This is contained in a statement signed by Analyst at Precise Platform, Mr. Segun Olabode, and made available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Lagos.

According to the statement, Wivesroundtable Foundation has announced the re-launch of its Digital Academy for Female Entrepreneurs (DAFE) programme, designed to improve the livelihoods of female entrepreneurs in Lagos State.

“This phase of the programme is supported by a $10,000 grant from The Coca-Cola Foundation (TCCF),” the statement said.

It said that the initiative, which sought to economically transform the businesses of 500 women in the Surulere area of Lagos through increased levels of digital literacy, was expected to run from March 2, till May.

The statement said that the programme would help boost the overall efficiencies of small businesswomen and will scale their businesses, increase revenue, and create more jobs in their communities.

The statement reported Amaka Chibuzo-Obi, Founder/Programme Director at the Wivesroundtable Foundation, as saying that the Foundation was committed to supporting low-income women to live better lives for themselves, their families, and the society.

She said: “We are committed to making a meaningful impact in the lives of the women in our communities.

“Having The Coca-Cola Foundation support us in this mandate, is something we will always be grateful for.”

The statement also reported TCCF President, Saadia Madsbjerg, as saying that the foundation continued to support such initiatives based on its legacy of driving community wellbeing in Africa through grants to non-profit organizations for social impact Programmes.

“We are thrilled to partner with Wivesroundtable Foundation as they work to bridge the digital divide by empowering middle-aged female entrepreneurs to upscale their business operations and thrive in a competitive landscape,” Saadia Madsbjerg said.