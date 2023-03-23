FCMB Partners Leading Real Estate Firms on Affordable Housing

First City Monument Bank (FCMB), has partnered with Brains & Hammers Limited and Brooks Assets & Resources Limited to provide affordable housing for salary earners and self-employed residents in Lagos State in a bid to make their dream of home ownership a reality.

The partnership, which offers mortgage loans of up to N75 million, will empower FCMB customers and other Nigerians to purchase homes or acquire land in areas of their choice within Lagos State.

The bank in a statement to announce the partnership said it understands the affordability criteria challenges facing its customers as well as other Nigerians seeking to become homeowners.

“Our partnership with Brains & Hammers Limited and Brooks Assets & Resources Limited provides a unique opportunity for our customers to fulfill their dreams of home ownership, easing all the constraints and fears associated with this exciting and self-fulfilling life moment that everyone cherishes, “said Divisional Head of Personal Banking at FCMB, Mr. Shamsideen Fashola.

Commenting, the Acting Group Chief Operating Officer of Brains & Hammers Limited, Mrs. Christine Fashakin-Nobre said: ‘’Brains & Hammers have an assortment of products in Abuja, Lagos and Kano that can meet the needs of every type of potential homeowner.” She said the company has products for Nigerians dreaming of becoming landlords and will work with FCMB to reduce the housing deficit.

In her comments, the Managing Director of Brooks Assets & Resources Limited, Ms. Lanre Sola, said the provision of affordable and acceptable housing (AAH) to the average Nigerian has been a source of concern over the years, but the long-term mortgage facility by FCMB has come as a blessing in disguise.