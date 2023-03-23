EY Names Mitchell Elegbe as Entrepreneur of the Year

Emma

The Founder and Group Managing Director of Interswitch, Mitchell Elegbe, has been named the 2023 West African Entrepreneur of the Year (Masters Category), by professional services firm, Ernst and Young (EY).

The keenly contested award was jointly presented to him by the Regional Managing Partner, EY West Africa, Anthony Oputa and Nigeria’s Minister for Trade and Investment, Otunba Adeniyi Adebayo, at a gala, which took place in Lagos last week

Elegbe was awarded for his laudable contributions as an entrepreneur, to the economic development of Nigeria and the West African region, having distinguished himself in business leadership and technology development.

The inaugural edition in West Africa took place in 2011 and the programme has since then awarded several worthy Nigerians including the President, Dangote Group, Aliko Dangote; former Group Managing Director, Access Bank, Aigboje Aig- Imoukhuede, and Dr. Cosmas Maduka of Coscharis Group.

The recognition automatically qualifies Elegbe to contest in the Ernst and Young World Entrepreneur of the year 2023 to be hosted in Monte Carlo, Monaco.

Speaking concerning the award, Elegbe, who expressed gratitude to the programme organisers, said: “I am indeed humbled to have been honoured with this award and I express my heartfelt gratitude to the panel of judges and to Ernst and Young West Africa for providing this platform that acknowledges and

celebrates entrepreneurs in the region.”