Bauchi Gov: My Reelection Continuation of Selfless Service

Segun Awofadeji in Bauchi

The Bauchi State Governor, Senator Bala Abdulkadir Mohammed, has described his reelection as a call for continuity in delivery of dividends of democracy in the best interest of the state and its people.

Mohammed also described his electoral victory as a reward of his good performance and good governance and assured that his administration would rededicate the victory through unveiling new developmental programmes.

He said that his administration has so far made significant achievements in infrastructure renewal, empowerment, educational advancement, improvement in access to healthcare, ease of doing business, industrialisation, security of lives and property, urban renewal including housing and environment, improved agricultural practices, tourism and social amenities among others.

He noted that his administration would strive to explore the benefits of the digital economy, provide incentives to attract both local and Direct Foreign Investments (DFIs), expand the industrial cum commercial base of the state, escalate programmes for capacity building particularly in vocational studies as well as accentuate the ongoing transformation of Bauchi metropolis into a modern urban hub in the north east zone.

According to him, the victory would also not have been possible without the steadfast commitment of many stakeholders long before the elections which included the leadership and members of the PDP, members of the State House of Assembly, the State Executive Council, civil servants, public office holders, development partners, the ulama and religious leaders.

“It is with extreme joy and a heart full of gratitude that I join all the good people of Bauchi State, to thank the Almighty God on the occasion of my re-election as your governor.

“Like anyone in my position, I consider it a special favour to have been found worthy to occupy this office for a second time. It is the grace of God, who gives power to whom he wishes and takes it back without reference to the person.

“This victory is not for me alone. Nor is a partisan victory for my party, the People’s Democratic Party (PDP). No. Instead, it is a victory for the good people of Bauchi State; a victory of God’s awesomeness over human expectations and a statement that power belongs to God.

“Our robust developmental agenda call for the collaboration of all stakeholders in the Bauchi project. Those who defined democracy as government of the people, by the people and for the people saw the role of the electorate beyond elections.

“Embedded in that definition is a call to ownership of the entire government machinery through intense oversight on the activities of government and taking personal responsibility for civic duties in support of government’s fiscal policies, investing in the state and observing the rule of law.

“The election is over. Now is time for governance. Therefore, I implore my fellow contestants, in the interest of Bauchi State, to rally round the administration, as we forge a united front to chart an overarching trajectory that would take Bauchi State to the Promised Land. In this regard, I solemnly apologise to all those whom I have wronged in the course of the campaigns and ask for their forgiveness.

“By the same token, it is with every sense of responsibility that I have forgiven those who would have wronged me.”

The governor reaffirmed that his administration would bequeath the core values of respect for human dignity, access to youth and adult employment, diversity and gender sensitivity, ease of doing business, respect for traditional institutions, security of lives and property, the welfare of the most vulnerable groups and people with special needs, and harmonious relationship with all the relevant stakeholders to future generations in Bauchi State.