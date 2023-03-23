Aide Thanks Kinsmen for Voting for Governor’s Reelection

Igbawase Ukumba in Lafia

Chief Press Secretary to Governor Abdullahi Sule of Nasarawa State, Ibrahim Addra, yesterday expressed gratitude to his kinsmen for the overwhelming support shown to his principal in the just concluded governorship election in the state.

The CPS expressed his gratitude at the headquarters of Doma Local Government Area of the state when his kinsmen thronged out to celebrate the victory of Governor Sule at last Saturday’s state governorship poll.

Addra, therefore, noted that their show of support was a vote of confidence on the achievements of the governor in the last three and half years of his administration.

He said: “The overwhelming support you gave to Governor Sule and the All Progressives Congress (APC) at the

just concluded state governorship elections is a clear testimony that the good people of Galadima Ward deeply appreciate the numerous projects the governor has executed in the last three years, particularly in the area of road infrastructure.”

Addra, therefore, maintained undoubtedly that the overwhelming and unprecedented support from his kinsmen for the governor was a resounding vote of confidence on the achievements of his principal’s government in the last three years.