Tee Mac: Guber Poll in Lagos a Fraud, Results Pre-arranged

Emmanuel Addeh in Abuja



Renowned flutist and former President of the Performing Musicians Association of Nigeria (PMAN), Tee Mac Omatshola Iseli, yesterday characterised last Saturday’s governorship election in Lagos as a Fraud, explaining that the result of the poll was pre-arranged.

Speaking on Arise Television, THISDAY’s broadcast arm, Tee Mac, an in-law to the President-elect, Mr Bola Tinubu, stated that the violence which marred the election in Nigeria’s commercial capital was pre-planned and organised before the election.

Tee Mac, who in the months before the presidential poll kicked against Tinubu’s election on the grounds that everything about him was shrouded in secrecy, maintained that the chaos during the poll was to ensure voter suppression and create fear among the electorate.

He narrated that before the election he had intel that he should be careful because as there were plans to cause a security breach, mainly to prevent the people of his area, around Okota, Ago Palace, from exercising their voting rights.

“I had a phone call last week from a gentleman who said, Tee Mac, please I want you to make sure you have security in your area because I just attended a meeting at the Mushin Local Government. There were APC top people, the Baales and Kings.

“ It was decided that we are going to disturb Okota Ago palace way to Festac because they are not pleased to see that 80 to 90 per cent of votes will be for Labour Party (LP).

“So, I asked him what do you suggest? and he said, please inform the police and tighten up the security. Also, he (the informant) said I have just seen the result sheets of the election. I said how is that possible?

“He said, if you don’t like it, you can go to court and he told me something like: That area will have 48,000 All Progressives Congress (APC) votes, then maybe 24,000 for LP and that is what I saw on your television yesterday,” the popular musician stated.

Tee Mac disclosed that the thugs that attacked the polling centre threw stones and sticks which wounded some of the youths around the area, insisting that he did not come with his dogs to the centre to intimidate anyone, but to ensure the polls were not disrupted.

“They threw sticks and bottles at me and my boys. One of my boys got injured on the face and back and we chased them off the street into the Swampy area,” he added.

According to him, the number of injured persons during the governorship election was underreported, insisting that many hospitals received more cases on the day of the election and in the days that followed.

“People did not come out like in the presidential election, and those who came out to vote, it is either they didn’t find somewhere to vote because the boxes were destroyed, or they were driven back home. So, the outcome of the very poor in that area,” he argued.

In his comments during the programme, national spokesperson of the LP, Yinusa Tanko, also contended that the election was scripted to satisfy certain interests.

He said: “During the election, it was executed by intimidation, harassment, killing and disdain which they held the Nigeria people. No wonder you saw in the election result uploading where three elections took place.

“Now you could upload the House of Representatives, Senate and you cannot upload the result of the presidential election.

“This is a blatant open murder against the interest of the Nigerian state instituted by a group of people, saying ‘we have done what we want to do, you can go anywhere you want to go to’. But we are not perturbed”.