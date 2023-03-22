Observers Debunk Allegation of Electoral Violence, Intimidation of Voters in Bauchi

Segun Awofadeji in Bauchi



The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) accredited foreign and domestic observers for Bauchi State has refuted the allegation by the All Progressive Congress (APC) that the governorship and State House of Assembly election was marred by violence, voter’s intimidation and ballot box snatching.

The forum declared that the election was conducted peacefully without any rancour.

The APC governorship candidate, Air Marshal Sadique Baba Abubakar (rtd) had alleged that the election was marred by violence in some local government areas of the state, intimidation of APC voters, ballot snatching and electoral fraud, calling for the cancellation of the election result.

However, addressing a press conference in Bauchi yesterday, the Coordinator of the forum, Ambassador Charity Erhire, said that the distribution of sensitive and non-sensitive materials for the election was adequate and electoral officials arrived in most of the polling units in time.

She said that the forum noted an effective and efficient provision of security operatives personnel during the exercise, adding that adequate security arrangement which culminated to smooth peaceful conduct of the election.

She said:”The election commenced in most of the polling unit on a record time, though there was a few cases of late arrival of materials to some LG polling unit due to the proximity and difficult terrain in some LGA.There was impressive turnout of voters in most of the polling units where the electorate came out en-mass to cast their votes and elect the candidates of their choice. Accreditation and voting was carried out simultaneously and on time. “

“We also observed that the election was conducted in a peaceful and conducive atmosphere and all the political parties that participated in the election had their party agents in most of the polling units especially APC, PDP, Labour Party and NNPP.”

The coordinator explained that “There were minor challenges at the polling units like controlling of the crowd which the security personnel helped in taking care of. However, the election recorded minor incident of attack at some polling units, but it was resolved amicably.”

“There is no doubt that conducting election anywhere is never an easy task. One of the major contributive factors to the success of any election process is voter education, conduct and availability of voting materials at all designated points. Emphasis must therefore, be placed on education, sensitisation and mobilisation of political parties must take the lead in this regard and must do more to educate their followers on the need for proper and orderly behaviors before, during and after election,” she said.

The Coordinator commended the national electoral management/ state electoral management body, Bauchi state for their invaluable contribution even as it commended the State Governor, Senator Bala Mohammed for providing a level playing ground for all the parties to exercise their rights to choose a leader of their choice.