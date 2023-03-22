FG Arraigns Tukur Mamu on 10-count Terrorism Charge

Alex Enumah in Abuja



The federal government has arraigned a Kaduna-based Islamic Scholar, Tukur Mamu on a 10- count terrorism charges.

The arraignment before Justice Inyang Ekwo of a Federal High Court in Abuja, yesterday, came several months after his arrest by the operatives of the Department of the State Service (DSS), over offences relating to violent attack on an Abuja-Kaduna train in which some persons lost their lives and several others abducted.

He was arrested in Egypt on September 6, last year, while on his way to Saudi Arabia for the lesser hajj.

Although, Mamu had carried out series of negotiations that led to the release of some of the victims of the Kaduna train attack, his arrest however, was sequel to the discovery of some military uniforms and monies found during a raid of his Kaduna residence.

Specifically, the government accused him of aiding and abetting Boko Haram terrorism attacks against innocent Nigerians.

He was also charged with collecting various sums of money in various currencies on behalf of Boko Haram terrorists from the families of victims of the train attack.

According to the charge, Mamu was said to have collected $420, 000 and another N21 million from families of victims of the attack.

Similarly, Mamu was accused of concealing the terrorism funds in his Kaduna residence in violation of provisions of Terrorism Prevention, Prohibition Act.

He, however, pleaded not guilty to all the changes, prompting his lawyer, Mohammed Ndanusa, to move his bail application; which was opposed by the government’s lawyer, Aderonke Imana.

While Ndanusa told the court that his client was suffering ailments that required urgent surgical operation, Imana submitted that all ailments claimed by Mamu could be treated by medical doctors at the DSS hospital.

However, after taking arguments for and against the bail request, Justice Ekwo reserved ruling till a date that would be communicated to parties, just as he ordered that Mamu remains in the custody of the DSS pending the ruling on the bail application.