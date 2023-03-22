APC Gives INEC 7 Days to Declare Kano Guber Poll Inconclusive

Ibrahim Shuaibu in Kano



The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Kano State, has rejected the announcement of Abba Kabir Yusuf of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) as the winner of the March 18 governorship election and gave the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) seven days to declare the election inconclusive.

At a press conference in Kano, yesterday, the APC Legal Adviser, Abdul Adamu Fagge, said the election should have been declared inconclusive because the canceled votes, which are more than 270,000 was higher than the 128,897 margin between the winner and runner up.

While further disputing the election outcome, the party hinged its argument to the cancellation of sixteen House of Assembly elections in the state due to violence and over-voting as the reason, adding that, “While the same votes were considered in collating the governorship election, as the two elections took place same day, same time, same places and under the same circumstances.

“Based on Section 65 of the Electoral Laws 2022, we have written to INEC to revisit and cancel the hasty, wrong and selfish declaration of the NNPP as winner of the elections, and declare the conduct inconclusive.”

In his remarks, Deputy Governor of the state, Nasiru Yusuf Gawuna, admitted that power comes from God, but that would not stop the party from following legal process to challenge the outcome of the hard-fought election.

According to him, even though he had said several times during his campaign that he would accept whatever God has destined for him in the election, it was expedient for him to follow any legal means to challenge attempts to subvert the people’s mandate.