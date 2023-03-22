Tinubu: Physical, Verbal Assault During the March 18 Governorship, States Assembly Elections, Unacceptable
Afikuyomi Presents Lagos Guber Election Results to Sanwo-Olu
Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu has received his official INEC results of last Saturday’s governorship election in Lagos State which he won.
The presentation was made by Senator Tokunbo Afikuyomi, who is the Head of Lagos APC Election Task Force for the governorship and House of Assembly Elections.
At the presentation were the State Chairman of All Progressives Congress, Pastor Cornelius Ojelabi; Chief Collating Officer, Mr Faud Oki, and Special Adviser Media to President-elect Bola Ahmed Tinubu, Mr Dele Alake.
