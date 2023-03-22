  • Wednesday, 22nd March, 2023

Afikuyomi Presents Lagos Guber Election Results to Sanwo-Olu

Nigeria | 19 seconds ago

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu has received his official INEC results of last Saturday’s governorship election in Lagos State which he won.

The presentation  was made by Senator Tokunbo Afikuyomi, who is the Head of Lagos APC Election Task Force for the governorship and House of Assembly Elections.

At the presentation were the State Chairman of All Progressives Congress, Pastor Cornelius Ojelabi; Chief Collating Officer, Mr Faud Oki, and Special Adviser Media to President-elect Bola Ahmed Tinubu, Mr Dele Alake.

See photos

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.