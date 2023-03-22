Abdullahi: FCT-IRS Will be Model for Nigeria, Africa

Olawale Ajimotokan in Abuja

The Acting Executive Chairman of the Federal Capital Territory Internal Revenue Service (FCT-IRS), Mr. Haruna Abdullahi has boasted that the service will be a model for counterpart agencies in Nigeria and Africa through the sustained institutional framework that were being carried out in the past two years.

He stated this while giving a key note address on, “Accounting for a better World” at the annual Association of Chartered Certified Accountants (ACCA) Members, Partner Employers and Students Summit 2023 in Abuja.

“We have carried out a number of reforms to reshape the Service to enhance our revenue drive in the FCT. We have stepped up on our awareness campaigns to educate taxpayers on all our processes as well mobilise the prospective taxpayers to be in tax net, “he said.

Abdullahi said what the management of the service under his leadership has been doing in the last two years was to build a strong and robust system that would outlive them, thereby making processes and procedures of tax administration easier and seamless with a view to enhance tax collections.

“Our engagement with our major stakeholders has been enhanced overtime as we constantly engage them, update and educate them on decision, direction and introduction of any policy in order to carry them along.

“From what we have done so far, in the next few years, there will be visible impact in terms of what the Service will be generating, “he stated.

He admonished students at the Summit on the importance of mentorship when making career choices, noting guidelines from their mentors would go a long way in shaping their career paths.

Abdullahi who is also a Fellow of ACCA underscored the need for mentors and successful persons in their chosen endeavours in the society to identify talents and build them to become great people in their careers.

The FCT-IRS chairman while commending the ACCA for organizing the summit, stated that the association had given him global opportunity to work around the world hence urged the participants to tap from this privilege to change their destiny.